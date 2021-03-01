Anas Sarwar unveils Scottish Labour's new frontbench team
- Published
New Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has unveiled his Holyrood frontbench team.
Monica Lennon - his rival in the leadership race - has been given the economy and fair work brief.
However there is no role for his predecessor Richard Leonard, who resigned in January.
Mr Sarwar became the first non-white leader of a major UK political party at the weekend, after securing 57.6% of the vote.
He described his new team as a "campaign cabinet" to lead the party into the forthcoming Scottish election.
Mr Sarwar said his team was built from Holyrood and candidates from the party's "wider movement".
His deputy will be Jackie Baillie, who will also take the lead on health, social care and equalities.
Daniel Johnson has been handed the finance portfolio and Dundee councillor Michael Marra has been given the education role.
Other notable appointments include Sarah Boyack (environment, climate change and land reform), Neil Bibby (justice) and Pauline McNeill (communities, local government and housing).
Claudia Beamish MSP will be the party's COP26 spokesperson as Glasgow prepares to host the UN climate change summit in November.
Meanwhile, Holyrood candidates who have been handed roles as additional spokespeople include former Glasgow North East MP Paul Sweeney (trade, innovation and public finance).
Mr Sarwar said: "I am determined to bring our party together and harness all our talent, so that together we lead Scottish Labour into this contest with a firm focus on rebuilding our country.
"In the coming weeks we will outline our vision for Scotland, with an NHS restart plan, a catch-up plan for our children, and a real vision for jobs - for now, and for the future."
