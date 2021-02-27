Anas Sarwar wins Scottish Labour leadership race
Anas Sarwar has been announced as the new Scottish Labour leader.
Glasgow MSP Mr Sarwar defeated Monica Lennon, the only other candidate in the race.
The contest was triggered after Richard Leonard resigned as leader, saying it was in the best interests of the party for him to stand down.
Mr Sarwar takes charge of the party ahead of the Scottish Parliament election, which is scheduled to be held on 6 May.
Mr Sarwar, who is the first minority ethnic leader of a major political party in the UK, got 57.6% of the vote, while Ms Lennon got 42.4%.
In his acceptance speech, he said: "I want to say directly to the people of Scotland, I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust.
"Because if we're brutally honest, you haven't had the Scottish Labour Party you deserve.
"With rising injustice, inequality and division, I'm sorry we haven't been good enough.
"And I will work day and night to change that, so we can build the country we all need."
