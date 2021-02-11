Covid in Scotland: Vaccination programme 'may need to slow down'
- Published
Scotland's vaccination programme is likely to slow down later this month because of supply problems, the first minister has warned.
Nicola Sturgeon said a "temporary reduction" in Pfizer's manufacturing capacity meant the country had received slightly lower stocks of the vaccine than expected.
This means the number of vaccination appointments is likely to be reduced.
But Ms Sturgeon said Scotland is still on track to hit its vaccine targets.
And she said the country would be able to "rapidly accelerate" the vaccination programme again if supplies increase again.
A further 63,178 people had their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday - the highest in a single day so far despite the bad weather - bringing the total in Scotland to 1,048,747.
The figure for the UK as a whole stands at more than 13 million.
Nearly a quarter (23%) of all adults in Scotland have had their first dose, including about 97% of over 80-year-olds, 87% of those aged between 75 and 79 and 54% of 70 to 74-year-olds.
Ms Sturgeon said the figures meant that Scotland had given the first dose to 75,000 more people than than had originally been expected by this stage.
But she said the higher than expected take-up, alongside reduced supplies of the Pfizer jab and the need to preserve some stocks for second doses, meant that "we may need to reduce the number of appointments that we schedule over the next few weeks".
The first minister added: "This sort of issue is not unexpected, given the huge complexities that the vaccination programme throws up.
"Importantly, we remain on course to meet the key targets we have set out.
"And we still anticipate, subject to supply, that everyone over the age of 50 will have received their first dose by early May."
Responding to Ms Sturgeon's statement, the UK government said it was "confident of our vaccine supply" and that it would be able to hit its target of vaccinating everyone in the top four priority groups by next Monday.
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "We are confident of supplies but we haven't commented on details of delivery schedules or movements of the vaccines."