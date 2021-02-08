Scottish Labour leadership: Lennon and Sarwar clash on indyref2 mandate
Monica Lennon has said there should be another independence referendum If people in Scotland want one.
The Scottish Labour leadership hopeful is against independence but said she would not oppose indyref2 if there was a democratic mandate for it.
Rival candidate Anas Sarwar said the prospect of another vote was not credible as the country rebuilds after Covid.
Both MSPs were speaking ahead of voting opening for a new party leader.
The contest was triggered after Richard Leonard resigned as leader, saying it was in the best interests of the party for him to stand down.
Going head-to-head on The Nine news programme on the BBC Scotland channel, both candidates were asked if they would respect the mandate for another independence referendum if there was a Yes majority after May's Holyrood election.
Ms Lennon, who reiterated her opposition to independence, said: "It should be a matter for Scotland, that's what the question is about.
"If people in Scotland want a referendum - should they be able to have one? Yes, they should.
"It shouldn't be a matter for Boris Johnson to decide."
Mr Sarwar said it was not credible to go straight from dealing with the impact of Covid on Scotland to a referendum campaign.
He said: "There's this fatalism that's taken hold, partly in the Labour party but also beyond, that somehow a SNP majority is inevitable, therefore a referendum is inevitable, therefore independence is inevitable.
"I don't think that is the case.
"I honestly don't think, having come through the trauma of Covid, we should have our government machinery focused on another referendum."
Income tax rise
Both contenders suggested that Scottish Labour could push for income tax rises.
Ms Lennon said any changes would be part of an overall review, while Mr Sarwar claimed he would want to bring in more money to the public purse by increasing the amount paid by top earners.
He added: "I think we need a progressive tax system where we get the powers we need to do a progressive tax system.
"I think people can, in that top bracket, pay more."
The Glasgow MSP suggested a 5% tax rise for those earning more than £150,000 a year and 2% for those over £100,000.
Ms Lennon said there needed to be a "national conversation" about the tax system.
The Central Scotland MSP added: "I think it needs to be looked at, I'm not going to rule that out.
"There are top earners in the country who can afford to pay more.
"But we have to look at the whole basket of taxes."
On the subject of Scottish Labour's election fortunes, Ms Lennon said the party had spent "too long being angry at the SNP" instead of addressing its own shortcomings and Labour needed to address its "image problem".
New leader by the end of the month
Mr Sarwar said the party's policies should continue to be radical but needed more credibility if they were to be taken seriously by more voters.
The two MSPs were asked by one viewer to mark previous leader Mr Leonard's performance out of 10 but both declined saying it was unfair to do so.
Voting for the new leader will begin on Tuesday with Ms Lennon and Mr Sarwar the only candidates vying to take on the job.
The ballot of Labour Party members and affiliates will run until Friday, 26 February, and the result will be declared the day after on Saturday, 27 February.