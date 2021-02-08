Holyrood inquiry session with Salmond called off
Alex Salmond will not appear at the Holyrood inquiry on the government's handling of harassment complaints on Tuesday as had been planned.
The former first minister is locked in a dispute with the committee over what material can be published.
A spokeswoman for the parliament said Mr Salmond had "raised a number of issues for clarification, and that Tuesday's session would not go ahead.
She said the committee would continue to have talks with his representatives.
MSPs are currently taking evidence from SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and will discuss the issue of Mr Salmond's appearance afterwards.
Some members had called for an emergency meeting of the committee on Friday, with Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton saying the group was "in crisis".
