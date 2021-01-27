MSPs offer fresh date for Salmond inquiry evidence
- Published
Alex Salmond looks set to appear before the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of harassment claims against him on 9 February.
The former first minister had been in dispute with the committee over his appearance due to the Covid-19 lockdown and the availability of some evidence.
However, the two sides look to have settled on a date after Mr Salmond offered to attend "on any day at any time" in the week of 8 February.
MSPs said they would accept 9 February.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give evidence the week after Mr Salmond's session.
The Scottish Parliament inquiry was set up after the government conceded its internal investigation of two harassment complaints against Mr Salmond had been unlawful.
The former first minister was also cleared of 13 charges of sexual assault in a separate High Court trial in March 2020.
The Holyrood inquiry has focused on the development of the Scottish government's complaints handling procedures, and what went wrong when they were applied to Mr Salmond.
However, questions have also been raised about Nicola Sturgeon's involvement, after she admitted having a series of meetings with the former SNP leader during the investigation.
Mr Salmond has claimed that Ms Sturgeon's written evidence to the inquiry was "simply untrue", and that she has "repeatedly" misled parliament about exactly when she learned of the complaints against him.
The first minister meanwhile has insisted that she did not conspire with or against Mr Salmond, and accused him and his supporters of spinning "false conspiracy theories".
The committee had put a series of different dates to Mr Salmond when he could appear to give evidence in person, starting from 19 January, but his lawyers continually replied with alternative dates in February - citing the Covid-19 lockdown as well as the availability of certain documents.
He wants to be able to refer to some evidence obtained by his team during his trial, but was told by the Crown Office that he could not hand this over to the committee as it was obtained solely for the purpose of his criminal defence.
MSPs have now made an unprecedented attempt to use the parliament's legal powers to obtain some papers from the Crown Office.
Mr Salmond's lawyers welcomed this move, and said he was available "on any day, at any time in the week beginning 8 February", and was prepared to give evidence remotely if needed - although both he and the committee have said they would prefer he attend Holyrood in person.
Committee convener Linda Fabiani has now written back to Mr Salmond saying that "we have agreed to accept your offer" to attend, saying 9 February was the only date which would work.