Covid: Action may be needed to halt new strain, Nicola Sturgeon warns
More preventative action may be "necessary" to stop a faster spreading strain of coronavirus taking hold, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The first minister said the Scottish cabinet would meet on Saturday afternoon to discuss the new variant.
Earlier in the day representatives from the four nations of the UK discussed the new strain.
Ms Sturgeon added that cases were currently at a "lower level in Scotland than [the rest of the] UK".
"Preventative action may be necessary to stop faster spreading strain taking hold," she tweeted.
"Preventative action may be necessary to stop faster spreading strain taking hold."
The warning comes as scientists continue to evaluate the spread of the new variant in south-east England, where there are "growing concerns" about its transmission.
On Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed nine cases of the new variant had been identified in Scotland.
The cases were all detected in the Greater Glasgow area, and date back to the end of November.
Wales and Northern Ireland have already announced post-Christmas lockdowns.
And the Scottish government has refused to rule out bringing in stricter measures after Christmas.
On Friday, it said "every possible option remains on the table" when the levels of restrictions are reviewed on Tuesday.
Boris Johnson, who held an unscheduled meeting on Friday evening to discuss possible further measures, had said he was "hoping to avoid" another national lockdown in England.
But he is due to hold a news conference later on Saturday - amid the rising number of cases in south-east England.
Before that, the prime minister was having a cabinet meeting to discuss what action to take to deal with the spread of the new Covid variant.
BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said there was "concern" about new data for parts of England and the cabinet had been summoned for a phone call.
On Monday, England's health secretary, Matt Hancock, said the variant may be associated with the faster transmission of the virus in the South East but there was "nothing to suggest" it caused worse disease or that vaccines would no longer work.
