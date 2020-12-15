Covid in Scotland: Most councils are in level 3 - is yours one of them?

In this tier there is no in-home socialising allowed and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Licensed premises can only serve alcohol indoors with a main meal - and then only until 20:00. Outdoors, you can be served until 22:30. Most leisure and entertainment premises are closed except gyms, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades. From Friday, 18 December, residents on the outer Argyll islands of Islay, Jura, Colonsay and Ornosay; Coll and Tiree; and Mull, Iona, and the neighbouring islands of Ulva, Erraid and Gometra will be able to meet in houses in groups of up to six from a maximum of two households.