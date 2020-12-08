Covid in Scotland: What level is your council area in?

Six people from two households have been able to meet indoors if they are resident in Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney. Ms Sturgeon has extended that "to other inhabited islands in the level one local authorities - with the exception of islands, like Skye, that are connected to mainland Scotland by road." Level one sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, would be restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted. Only those unable to work from home should go to their place of employment. Up to eight people from three households can meet outdoors.