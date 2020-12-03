Former Glasgow Labour MP Maria Fyfe dies aged 82
A former Glasgow MP who "led the way" for women and "played a crucial role" in devolution has died aged 82.
Maria Fyfe was the Labour MP for Glasgow Maryhill from 1987 to 2001.
She served as a shadow minister for women and campaigned for equal representation at the Scottish Parliament when it was set up in 1999.
Her local party branch described her as "a giant of our movement", while Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said she was an "inspiration".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "really sad" about the news, adding that "when I was a young woman starting out in politics, she was someone I looked up to".
Mrs Fyfe died on Thursday morning following a short illness, and is survived by her two sons.
Formerly a member of Glasgow District Council, she was first elected as MP for Glasgow Maryhill in 1987, and held the seat comfortably in the elections in 1992 and 1997.
She said one of her proudest achievements was being involved in the "50-50" campaign to secure equal representation for women at Holyrood.
Mrs Fyfe's local branch of the party in Maryhill and Springburn said she "played a crucial role in delivering devolution" and "remained an active member all her life".
And Mr Leonard said she was "honest, principled and a pioneer".
He added: "She was an inspiration to generations of Labour Party members, encouraging young people to become active to change the world around them, and leading by example."
Former first minister Jack McConnell said Mrs Fyfe was "an inspiring figure for generations of women" who "fought for [Glasgow] and devolution for Scotland".