Covid in Scotland: No extension to Scottish school Christmas holidays
- Published
There will be no extension to Scotland's school Christmas holidays, the country's education secretary has confirmed.
Talks had been held about potentially shutting all schools on 18 December and reopening them again on 11 January.
But there had been concern about the impact on teaching time and the difficulties it could cause parents.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give more details to the Scottish Parliament later.
Holiday dates in Scotland vary between different council areas, with many schools due to finish on 22 or 23 December before returning between 5 and 7 January.
A memo that was leaked to the Daily Record newspaper last week suggested that the government was considering a national extension to the holidays.
It would have seen schools either remaining closed or introducing remote learning for a temporary period.
The proposal was designed to limit the spread of Covid after families get together for Christmas.
But Education Secretary John Swinney told a committee of MSPs on Thursday morning that the government was not going to make any changes.