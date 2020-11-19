MSP quits Tory front bench over travel curbs
- Published
Oliver Mundell has resigned from the Scottish Conservative front bench over concerns about new rules restricting travel to England.
He quit as rural economy and tourism spokesman after refusing to back the measures, against the party whip.
Mr Mundell said he was unable to support the restrictions because of the effect they would have on his Dumfriesshire constituency.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he was disappointed to see him leave.
MSPs were asked to vote on measures that included a ban on non-essential travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK.
The parliamentary debate was not to approve or reject the changes, but to express the support of the parliament for the regulations.
As part of the new restrictions, which become law on Friday, people living in level three or level four areas must not travel outside their local authority boundary, except for certain essential purposes.
Mr Mundell's constituency is in level two, but no travel will be allowed across the border to England.
The MSP said in a statement: "On this occasion it was sadly not possible to balance the very specific needs of my constituents with the need to take a collective view as a party that works for the whole country.
"I understand the difficult position that puts colleagues in and I have therefore regrettably offered Douglas Ross my resignation as a party spokesperson. I continue to fully support him and the party."
The Scottish Conservative leader said: "Oliver always puts the needs of his constituents first and while I'm very disappointed to see him leave the shadow cabinet, I appreciate that he is only doing what he feels is best for his local area.
"He has been a very capable member of the shadow cabinet and I thank him for all his work for the party. I know he will continue to be a great Scottish Conservative representative for Dumfriesshire."