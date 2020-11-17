Covid in Scotland: Is your area going into the toughest level?

Six people from two households can meet indoors if they are resident in Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney. This does not apply to the other council areas. Level one sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, would be restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted. Only those unable to work from home should go to their place of employment. Up to eight people from two households can meet outdoors.