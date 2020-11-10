Covid in Scotland: Has your area changed level?
- Published
The first review of Scotland's new five-level Covid alert system has taken place. Find out which of Scotland's 32 local authorities have been moved.
Level 4
No council has been put into Level 4 restrictions - the toughest to be set. Rules are similar to the lockdown restrictions that were applied across Scotland at the end of March. In this category schools would remain open but all non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, gyms, libraries and hairdressers, would be closed.
Level 3
Three councils that had been in Level 2 have now been moved to Level 3 meaning some four million people are now living in this tier. Restrictions see cafes, pubs and restaurants allowed to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed at this level, including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a Level 3 area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, are restricted to individual and not group exercise.
- Angus - (new entrant)
- Perth & Kinross - (new entrant)
- Fife - (new entrant)
- Glasgow City
- Renfrewshire
- East Renfrewshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- West Dunbartonshire
- East Ayrshire
- North Ayrshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Inverclyde
- City of Edinburgh
- Midlothian
- East Lothian
- West Lothian
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Stirling
- Dundee
Level 2
In this tier there is no in-home socialising allowed and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Licensed premises can only serve alcohol indoors with a main meal - and then only until 20:00. Outdoors, you can be served until 22:30. Most leisure and entertainment premises are closed except gyms, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades. Three councils, Angus, Perth & Kinross and Fife have been moved from this tier to the next one up.
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Argyll & Bute
- Borders
- Dumfries & Galloway
Level 1
Six people from two households can meet indoors if they are resident in Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney. This does not apply to the other council areas. Level 1 sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, would be restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted. Only those unable to work from home should go to their place of employment.
- Highland
- Moray
- Orkney (indoor visits allowed)
- Shetland (indoor visits allowed)
- Western Isles (indoor visits allowed)
Level 0
No local authority has been assigned this level. Scotland's councils have been told by the government that "it would not be safe to move any area straight to the lowest level". At Level 0, hospitality would operate "almost normally" - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules, such as table service.
