Covid in Scotland: Has your area changed level?

Three councils that had been in Level 2 have now been moved to Level 3 meaning some four million people are now living in this tier. Restrictions see cafes, pubs and restaurants allowed to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed at this level, including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a Level 3 area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, are restricted to individual and not group exercise.