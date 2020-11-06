SNP select former MP Angus Robertson for Edinburgh Central seat
- Published
The SNP has confirmed Angus Robertson is to stand for the Edinburgh Central seat in the Holyrood elections in May.
Joanna Cherry QC intended to stand for selection for the seat, currently held by Scottish Conservative group leader Ruth Davidson.
But changes to internal rules meant the MP would have to resign her seat at Westminster.
Ex-Scottish government minister Marco Biagi, who held the seat from 2011 to 2016, also sought the nomination.
On Friday night, the SNP confirmed 70 of its 73 constituency candidates, including Mr Robertson who was depute leader of the party until 2018.
'Outstanding field'
Launching his campaign in July Mr Robertson, a former Moray MP, said he aimed to overturn the Tories' "tiny" 610-vote majority.
The final list of 73 constituency candidates will be in place in time for SNP conference later this month.
SNP depute leader and campaign director Keith Brown said: "The Holyrood election six months from today will be the most important in Scotland's history, and will determine our country's future.
"Our outstanding field of gender-balanced candidates will be proud to stand on the SNP's strong record in government, and the right for people in Scotland to decide their own future."
Ms Davidson took the seat from the SNP at the last Scottish election in 2016.
But in October last year she announced she was unlikely to seek re-election, two months after she quit as Scottish Conservative leader. The party has since confirmed she will not be standing in the 2021 election.
Since then she accepted and then turned down a lucrative job with a lobbying firm and has been accepted a seat in the House of Lords.
Before becoming an MP in 2001, Mr Robertson worked as a journalist, including for the BBC World Service as a foreign correspondent.
Tipped as future leader
He was elected MP for Moray in 2001 and was appointed the SNP's defence and foreign affairs spokesman, a post he held for 14 years.
Mr Robertson led the party in the House of Commons from 2007 until he lost his Westminster seat to the Conservatives' Douglas Ross at the 2017 general election.
He has since worked as managing director of pro-independence think-tank and polling organisation Progress Scotland.
But he has long been linked with a return to frontline politics and has been tipped as a future SNP leader.
The other parties are yet to announce who they have selected to stand for the seat.