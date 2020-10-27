Covid in Scotland: What level might your area be heading into?

A huge swathe of the country is already in Level 3-type restrictions. Most of the central belt, which affects about 3.3 million people, has seen pubs and restaurants closed and a ban on household visits. If MSPs back the approach which the government wants to adopt, Level 3 restrictions would see the continued closure of pubs and a ban on alcohol sales but some restaurants might be allowed to open, under certain conditions. Ms Sturgeon has indicated that most of the central belt will be placed into Level 3.