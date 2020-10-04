Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson told BBC's Andrew Marr Show the union is "one of the great achievements of this country"

The prime minister has said he does not think Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was talking about him when he criticised UK government ministers.

On Saturday Mr Ross said he believed the case for separation was now "being made more effectively in London than it ever could in Edinburgh".

Asked directly about the comments Boris Johnson told BBC's Andrew Marr Show he personally valued the union.

Recent polls have showed a majority are now in favour of independence.

But Mr Ross used his first major speech to call on his party to end the "defeatism and disinterest" regarding Scotland's future in the UK.

He also told delegates at the Conservatives' virtual conference: "Many, including some who govern our country, want to see a UK government focused on England."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Ross became Scottish Conservative leader in August after no-one else put their name forward to challenge him

Responding to the criticism, Mr Johnson said: "I think he was talking about those that don't value the union in the way that I do.

"The union is one of the great achievements of this country."

The prime minster said this has been "amply demonstrated" during the pandemic, citing the role of the armed services in delivering tests and the financial support given by The Treasury.

It was also put to him that the case for independence has been strengthened by his "signature policy" of Brexit and his "very, very unpopular" political personality north of the border.

The UK as a whole voted to leave the European Union, but in Scotland 62% of voters opted to remain.

Scottish government ministers believe staying the EU is the best option for Scotland and have criticised the UK government for "failing to engage meaningfully" with them over Brexit.

Mr Johnson said: "I think actually Brexit is a huge opportunity for Scotland and the bill that we are just getting through the House of Commons, the Internal Market Bill, will involve the devolution of substantial powers to Scotland and elsewhere."

The Scottish government disputes this, claiming a Westminster "power grab" is underway.

Asked for his position on a Scottish independence referendum, should the SNP win a majority in 2021, the prime minister said: "I don't think this is the time for us to have another referendum."

He added that only six years had passed since the 2014 poll which the SNP had described as a "once in a generation" event.

'Not inevitable'

Mr Ross used his address to the virtual conference to tell delegates that too many in England had forgotten that "unionism is in our party's DNA".

He said both an SNP majority next year and Scottish independence "is not inevitable".

Mr Ross also said he knows how to beat Nicola Sturgeon's party, having taken the Moray seat from Angus Robertson in 2017 and being re-elected last year.