Law officer 'offers resignation' over Brexit bill

The UK government's law officer for Scotland, Lord Keen, has offered his resignation to the prime minister.

BBC Scotland understands that the advocate general has found it increasingly difficult to reconcile the government's plans to change the Brexit withdrawal agreement with the law.

Lord Keen's resignation has not yet been accepted by Downing Street.

BBC Scotland chief political correspondent Glenn Campbell said there appeared to be an effort to persuade the law officer to remain in post.

