Discussions are being held on whether additional coronavirus restrictions will be imposed in Lanarkshire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the number of new cases in the region was "causing some particular concern".

Public health experts will be holding discussions about the situation over the course of the day.

And Ms Sturgeon said it was "possible" that additional restrictions may have to be announced on Friday or over the weekend.

NHS Lanarkshire warned last week that both North and South Lanarkshire were "very close" to having restrictions imposed, similar to those in Glasgow and other neighbouring areas.

Ms Sturgeon told her daily briefing that an additional 39 people had tested positive for the virus in Lanarkshire since Thursday.

The figure across Scotland as a whole was 175 - of which 80 were in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.