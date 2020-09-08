Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Leonard does not believe his opponents are able to challenge him for the leadership

A group of Scottish Labour MSPs who are trying to force out the party's leader have said they believe they can trigger a leadership contest.

Four MSPs publicly called on Richard Leonard to quit last week, claiming the party faces "disaster" unless he goes.

They now claim that a leadership contest can be triggered with the support of five MSPs - which they say they have.

However, Mr Leonard does not believe this is the case.

It is understood he and his allies believe that a contest can only be triggered by his resignation - which he has said he has no intention of doing.

Mr Leonard said: "Those same people who last week called on me to step down have yet again underestimated my resolve and the mandate I received from Scottish Labour Party members just under three years ago.

"Scottish Labour Party members know only too well just what a dereliction of duty it would be for the party to turn in on itself at the very point when the country is facing an unprecedented crisis."

His opponents have now formally written to the party to seek clarification of the leadership rules.

The letter is signed by Scottish Labour MSPs James Kelly and Daniel Johnson - who called on Mr Leonard to resign last week.

They were joined in publicly criticising his leadership by colleagues Jenny Marra and Mark Griffin - although it is understood other MSPs also want Mr Leonard to stand down.

The letter argues: "The precedent has been set by the Labour Party that a leader can be challenged with the backing of 20% of the parliamentary party and our understanding of the Scottish Labour Party and Labour Party Rule books confirm that this is the case.

"On this basis, our understanding is that five signatures is sufficient to initiate a challenge. We have five Members willing to sign such a challenge.

"We therefore request clarification on this matter at the earliest opportunity."

The letter goes on to claim that it would be undemocratic and "against our party's fundamental principles and values" for a leader to be able to continue in the job for as long as they want.

It adds: "This action has been driven by sorrow, not anger, after Richard Leonard has failed to command the support of MSPs, Labour activists and most importantly, the Scottish people.

"We are pleading with Richard, once again, to put our party first and to stand aside so that we can start the urgent work to regain the trust of the Scottish people ahead of next year's election under a new leader."

There have been concerns about Mr Leonard's leadership from some senior party figures since he was elected to succeed Kezia Dugdale as leader three years ago.

Opinion polls suggest Scottish Labour is trailing a distant third behind the SNP and Scottish Conservatives ahead of the election next May.

The party slumped to fifth in last year's European elections after winning just 9.3% of the votes - down from 26% in the previous election in 2014 - and lost all but one of its seats in last year's general election.

But Mr Leonard, who was a close ally of former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, still has the support of many more left-wing party members and MSPs.

They include MSP Neil Findlay, who has accused those calling for Mr Leonard to quit of being "pathetic" and guilty of "treachery with a snarl".