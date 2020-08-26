Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland spent £15.1bn more on public services than it raised in taxes last year, according to Scottish government statistics.

This public spending deficit was £2bn higher than the previous year, and represented 8.6% of the country's GDP.

The figures cover the financial year to 5 April 2020, so do not reflect the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deficit for the UK as a whole rose from 1.9% of its GDP to 2.5% for same the period.

The statistics also estimated that Scotland raised £308 less per person than the UK average in taxation, while public spending was £1,663 per person higher in Scotland.

The figures were contained in the annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) statistics which has become a key battleground in the independence debate in recent years.

They are compiled by Scottish government statisticians free of political interference, and estimate spending that "benefits the people of Scotland" by the Scottish government, UK government, and all other parts of the public sector in Scotland.

It also estimates the total amount of taxation raised in Scotland, including a proportional share of UK government taxes.

What does the report say?

The report estimated that a total of £81bn was spent by the public sector in Scotland last year - about £2.5bn more than the previous year.

Meanwhile total revenues were put at £65.9bn, which was an increase of 0.7% and the highest on record.

But revenues from the North Sea oil and gas industry dropped by £642m to £724m, which the report said reflected a fall in the oil price towards the end of the year.

North Sea tax receipts brought in about £11bn a decade ago.

The report says that its figures include the "initial impacts" of the coronavirus pandemic - but warns that the impact will be greater next year.

What has the reaction been?

The Scottish government's finance secretary, Kate Forbes, said the pandemic had "fundamentally changed the fiscal landscape".

She added: "We are now witnessing an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

"Countries across the world, including the UK, have increased borrowing to record levels and, as we emerge from the pandemic, high fiscal deficits will inevitably be one of the consequences.

"An independent Scotland would have the power to make different choices, with different economic budgetary results."

But the Scottish Conservatives said the figures were a "massive setback for SNP plans for separation" and showed that being part of the UK was "more valuable than ever" to Scotland.

The party's finance spokesman, Murdo Fraser, said Scotland's public spending deficit was now higher than its health budget of £13.8bn.

He added: "The SNP and Nicola Sturgeon herself used to hail Gers figures as all the evidence Scotland needed to separate from the UK.

"Now, nationalists will spend the day denying facts from their own government."