Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray, has confirmed he will be a candidate for the Scottish Conservative leadership.

Mr Ross is widely seen as the favourite to succeed Jackson Carlaw, who quit on Thursday after less than six months in the job.

If he becomes leader, he will stand for election as an MSP in next May's Holyrood elections.

Until then, former leader Ruth Davidson has agreed to stand in for him during First Minister's Questions.

'Maintain and improve' the union

Launching his leadership bid, Mr Ross said it was a "crucial time in Scottish politics".

He said: "We are months away from an important election, and need strong, decisive leadership of our party to take on and defeat the SNP in seats right across the country."

Mr Ross called on voters who wanted to "put division behind and beat the SNP" to unite.

"Scotland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and that's a relationship I want to maintain and improve. Under my leadership, this will be an absolute priority", he said.

He said the focus should be on "the issues that matter", including a strong economy, good schools, safe streets and a world-leading NHS.