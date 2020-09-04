Image copyright PA Media

The Scottish government believes a new law to better protect hate crime victims is much needed. However, the proposed legislation is proving controversial with nearly 2,000 written views being sent to Holyrood's justice committee. So, why the contention?

What is hate crime?

A hate crime is a criminal offence that is based on prejudice against a specific group of people - for example attacking someone because of their religion or the colour of their skin.

Scotland already has various laws in place that offer additional protection to people from crimes based on their disability, race, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

It means that crimes can be treated more seriously by the courts if the offender has shown "malice and ill-will" towards the victim based on their membership - or association with - one of the protected groups.

What does the Scottish government want to do?

The government asked a senior judge, Lord Bracadale, to examine all of the country's existing hate crime legislation to make sure it was still fit for purpose in the 21st Century.

It has now introduced the Hate Crime and Public Order bill to the Scottish Parliament in response to his recommendations.

The bill adds hate crime based on a person's age to the list of protected groups, with hatred based on someone's sex potentially to be added in the future.

It aims to simplify and clarify the law by bringing together the various existing hate crime laws into a single piece of legislation.

And it creates a new crime of "stirring up hatred" against the protected groups - which is defined as "behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, or communicating threatening or abusive material to another person".

This can either be "with the intention" of stirring up hatred against someone from a protected group, or "where it is a likely consequence that hatred will be stirred up against such a group".

New offences of "possessing inflammatory material" are also created which covers people who "have in their possession threatening, abusive or insulting material with a view to communicating the material to another person."

Finally, the bill formally abolishes the offence of blasphemy - which has not been prosecuted in Scotland for more than 175 years.

The government says the bill "makes it clear to victims, perpetrators, and communities and to wider society that offences motivated by prejudice will be treated more seriously and will not be tolerated by society".

Why are some people not happy?

Serious concerns have been raised about the potential impact on freedom of speech, with opponents arguing that the full implications of the proposed law have not been thought through.

While supporting the principle of protecting people from prejudice, they argue that the definition of "stirring up hatred" is too vague and open to interpretation - especially as it does not matter whether there was any intention to stir up hate.

There have been suggestions, for example, that the bill could lead to author JK Rowling facing a seven-year prison sentence for expressing her concerns about the impact of trans rights on women.

And opponents say comedians could potentially be prosecuted for making a joke about a "Scotsman, and Englishman and an Irishman" walking into a bar.

There have also been claims from the Catholic Church that the new law could make it illegal for people to oppose same-sex marriage or increased transgender rights on religious grounds.

And there have even been concerns that the laws on possessing "inflammatory material" could potentially lead to libraries and bookshops being prosecuted for stocking books that are deemed to be offensive.

Many opponents have drawn parallels with the highly-controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, which was eventually repealed by the Scottish Parliament.

And the Scottish Police Federation has warned that the proposals would force officers to "police what people think or feel" which it says would "devastate the legitimacy of the police in the eyes of the public".

How has the government responded?

The Scottish government says it is prepared to consider making changes to the bill before it is finally passed by parliament.

But Justice Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has insisted that the bill "will not prevent you expressing controversial or offensive views. Just don't do it in a threatening or abusive way that is likely or intended to stir up hatred."

In a series of tweets, Mr Yousaf said it was not the case that someone could be prosecuted purely because someone else took offence at what they said.

And he said it would be for the courts to decide whether behaviour was threatening or abusive, and was likely or intended to stir up hatred.

Mr Yousaf also said the bill contains clauses to ensure that people are not prosecuted for practicing their religion, or for criticising religion.

He added: "Surely we can agree the law should protect people from threatening or abusive behaviour that will stir up hatred against them?"

How big a problem is hate crime anyway?

Figures released in June showed that the number of people charged with hate crimes in Scotland has increased over the past year.

Racial offences remain the most commonly reported hate crime, with a total of 3,038 charges last year - an increase of 4% on the previous year, but still the second lowest since comparable records began in 2003/04 and 33% lower than the peak recorded in 2011/12.

The figures also showed that:

The number of sexual orientation charges increased by 24% to 1,486

There were 660 religiously aggravated charges, which was also an increase of 24%

The number of disability aggravated charges increased by 29% to 387

There were 41 charges reported with an aggravation of transgender identity, compared to 40 the previous year.

The increase in charges may suggest that victims have more confidence in coming forward - but many incidents still go unreported.

What happens next?

Members of Holyrood's Justice Committee have been tasked with scrutinising the near 2,000 written views which were sent during a recent consultation period.

As well as looking at those, they will also start hearing evidence from witnesses in late October. The committee will aim to complete its Stage 1 report by 18 December, however, that date could slip.

Committee convener, Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins, said it was vital sufficient time was allowed for scrutiny.

He explained: "The number of submissions we have received is unprecedented and reflects that this bill is contentious. Hundreds of individuals and organisations have written to us setting out their views on the offences that this bill would both create and abolish.

"Given the importance of this legislation - and the strength of feeling it is generating - it is vital that sufficient time is allowed for scrutiny."