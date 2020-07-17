Image copyright PA Media Image caption Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon were formerly close political colleagues

Nicola Sturgeon says she will feel a "sense of relief" when she gives evidence to a Holyrood inquiry into her government's handling of complaints against her predecessor, Alex Salmond.

The Court of Session ruled in January 2019 the government's actions had been "unlawful".

Mr Salmond was subsequently cleared of all criminal charges in a High Court case in March.

The first minister says their rift has been "not unlike "a grieving process".

Both Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon will give evidence to an upcoming Holyrood committee set up to examine how the Scottish government handled the initial sexual harassment claims.

Expenses payout

The first minister, who served as Mr Salmond's deputy from 2007 to 2014, signed off the complaints-handling process.

"It's been personally difficult," said Ms Sturgeon, speaking to Times Radio. "Imagine how it would feel, for any reason and whatever the circumstances, if somebody that has been one of the biggest presences in your life...and then they're not in that role anymore. And it's difficult.

"I've not been able to talk about this because of the criminal trial and then when the criminal trial ended, I was immersed, as I still am, in Covid. I will get the opportunity to talk about that in the parliamentary inquiries that are to come.

"While I wouldn't say I relish that prospect at all, there will be to some extent be a sense of relief at just being able to have my say and put my side across and then let people make up their own minds."

The parliamentary inquiry was set up in January 2019 after the Scottish government conceded that an internal investigation of sexual misconduct complaints against Mr Salmond had been unlawful and paid out £500,000 in expenses to the former SNP leader.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Alex Salmond walked free from court in March having been cleared of charges of sexual assault and attempted rape

The inquiry was subsequently put on hold when criminal charges were levelled against the former first minister.

But after Ms Salmond was acquitted earlier this year, a panel of nine MSPs - four from the SNP, two Conservatives and one each from Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems - held its first public meeting in late June.

Ms Sturgeon has previously told MSPs she herself had no role in the process and "acted appropriately and in good faith".

"There is a sense of something that I suppose is not a million miles from a grieving process," she added about the change in her relationship with Mr Salmond. "But you know, we all go through difficult things and we have to cope with them."

The first minister also reiterated that she believes Scotland will become independent "sooner rather than later", an outcome which will see the country become "an equal partner" with the rest of the UK.