Image copyright AFP Image caption The quarantine rules are due to be relaxed in England - but not Scotland

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he hopes the Scottish government will agree to relaxing quarantine rules for some overseas travellers.

People arriving in England from more than 50 countries including Spain, Italy and France, will no longer have to isolate from 10 July.

However Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have not agreed to the proposals.

Scottish ministers have said they are concerned about the plan and frustrated at the way it has been handled.

Most travellers arriving in the UK currently have to isolate for 14 days but the Department for Transport has confirmed that the rules will change for England from next week.

It is due to publish a full list of exempt countries posing a "reduced risk" from coronavirus later.

The Foreign Office is also changing its advice against all but essential travel to a number of countries from Saturday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption About 50 countries are expected to be on the list of "air-bridges"

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said he had been given 30 minutes to look at a list of countries under consideration for "air bridges" before being asked to make a decision on Wednesday night.

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the Scottish government wanted to take a "four nations" approach and he asked for more time consider the issue.

"It just makes sense for the devolved administration... that we take our time to look at the public health impact this will possibly have on our own country and come to a quick and swift decision, which is what we're quite keen to do.

"And therefore it's quite disappointing that we haven't been given the courtesy of working together on that four nations approach."

Mr Yousaf said the prevalence point - the estimated proportion of the population currently infectious - of the virus in Scotland was 0.037 while in England it was "five times higher".

"There's some countries that may not be as high-risk as England or a lower risk than England but, clearly, coming into Scotland, if they are a higher risk - France, Italy, Spain all have a higher prevalence point than Scotland does - then clearly that's going to have a different potential impact in Scotland than it does in England," he added.

"If our chief medical officer's advice is such that the impact could be really negative in relation to the progress that we are making, then ultimately we will have to take a different approach but it's not something I would do lightly."

'Still an opportunity'

In the Commons earlier this week, Grant Shapps called on the Scottish government to "get on board" with the establishment of air bridges so the UK government could "get this thing announced".

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, he said there was still time for the devolved nations to join the plans.

"Remember this isn't changing until the 10 July so there's still an opportunity for them to do that and they may well," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if we see countries come on board.

"I very much hope we can do this as four nations at the same time I think that would very much simplify it for people but they will need to make that decision themselves."