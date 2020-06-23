Image copyright AFP

Education Secretary John Swinney is to make a statement at Holyrood on the next steps towards reopening schools.

Pupils are due to return from 11 August, but will initially have a "blended" approach involving face-to-face teaching and at-home learning.

There has been speculation exams in 2021 could be delayed and that blended learning could last for a year.

Mr Swinney has said he wants to see at least 50% of pupils' time spent physically in school.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted blended learning will not be in place a moment longer than is necessary.

Ahead of Mr Swinney's Holyrood statement, Ms Sturgeon said the government wanted children back into education "on a full-time, normal basis as quickly as possible".

She added: "We recognise that from a mental health perspective getting children not just in school but interacting with their peers and their friends on a normal basis is really important.

"Hopefully we all agree that the return to full-time, normal education has to be safe and has to take account of the considerations to protect children's physical health and also that of teachers, who are also often parents and have families as well."

John Swinney has said he wants to see at least 50% of pupils' time spent physically in school

The Scottish Conservatives had demanded the government address MSPs on its plans before leaving for summer recess.

The party's education spokesman Jamie Greene said: "The furore surrounding the SNP's plans for reopening schools is symptomatic of its decade-long shambolic stewardship of Scotland's education system.

"Parents are fuming and want answers from this SNP government."

Last week, public health expert Devi Sridhar said she could "see right now no reason" why schools could not return full-time in August if coronavirus was suppressed and other precautions were put in place.

However, teachers' unions have urged caution over the safe reopening of schools.

Schools and nurseries across the country closed on 20 March, the day after Mr Swinney confirmed there will be no exams this summer, for the first time since the system was set up in 1888.

Grades for qualifications, including Highers and National 5s, will now be based on estimates by teachers and will be awarded by 4 August.