SNP MP Amy Callaghan suffers brain haemorrhage

Amy Callaghan, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, has undergone neurosurgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The SNP MP collapsed at her home last Wednesday.

A statement from her office said she was "now beginning the process of recovery".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

