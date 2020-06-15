Image caption Several rare microbiological contaminants with the potential to cause serious infections have been identified

An independent review into infection risk at Scotland's biggest hospital campus is to be published.

The report was commissioned to establish whether hospital design or maintenance contributed to effective infection control.

Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has had issues with rare microorganisms since opening in 2015.

Rare microbiological contaminants which can cause serious infections have been identified at the hospital.

They have been linked to issues with water quality and ventilation systems.

Two people who died at the hospital were found to have contracted Cryptococcus fungal infection which can be linked to pigeon droppings.

The 10-year-old boy and 73-year-old woman died at the Govan hospital campus, which is also home to the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), in January 2019.

A third death, involving a 63-year-old patient who contracted the fungal infection Mucor, is also being investigated.

Dr Brian Montgomery and Dr Andrew Fraser, who were appointed to lead the inquiry, will make their recommendations about what lessons can be learned from the £842m hospital.