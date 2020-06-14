Image copyright PA Media

Scottish housing minister Kevin Stewart has called for additional help during the Covid-19 crisis for those renting their homes.

He has written to the UK government asking for the benefit cap to be suspended.

The measure is part of a five-point plan Mr Stewart is proposing to help tenants pay for accommodation.

The UK government said more than £6.5bn has already been added to welfare spending.

The Scottish government has introduced a ban on tenant evictions for at least six months as a result of the pandemic.

It said it has also made an additional £5m available in discretionary housing payments.

Mr Stewart is proposing:

lifting local housing allowance rates further to make more homes affordable to renters

suspending the removal of the spare room subsidy

suspending the benefit cap

suspending the shared accommodation rate for under-35s

extending the backdating of benefits

Mr Stewart said: "Given the scale at which this is occurring for households across the country, it is vital that the safety net of social security is accessible and sufficient to support people through this national crisis and a new approach to the housing element of social security is now needed."

A UK government spokesman said: "We're committed to supporting people affected by Covid-19 through these unprecedented times and we've implemented an enormous package of measures to do so, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and Self-employment Income Support Scheme, as well as speeding up the payment of Statutory Sick Pay.

"We've injected more than £6.5bn into the welfare system, including increasing Universal Credit by up to £1,040 a year and helped over one million households by raising Local Housing Allowance rates."

The spokesman added: "Meanwhile, the Scottish government has significant welfare powers and can top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits altogether."