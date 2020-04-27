Scotland to have own NHS 'death in service' benefit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeane Freeman said that should the worst happen the Scottish government would continue to support families and loved ones

The Scottish government is in the process of putting together its own death in service benefit for NHS staff who die after catching coronavirus.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a £60,000 payment for bereaved families of NHS staff on Monday.

The Scottish government said it was already working on its own scheme.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman wrote to the health and sport committee on 24 April.

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "The health secretary confirmed last week that the Scottish government is establishing a scheme that provides a death in service lump sum and survivor's benefits to all staff directly employed by NHS Scotland boards, including NHS bank and NHS locum staff.

"We are working with partners to finalise the scheme's terms and conditions and aim to publish further details by 1 May, with scheme benefits applying retrospectively, to ensure that no-one is disadvantaged."

The scheme will provide benefits in circumstances where staff are not part of an existing NHS pension scheme and where workers would not be entitled to the maximum pension benefit under existing arrangements, it would make up the difference.

'Should the worst happen'

In her letter, Jeane Freeman said: "I am truly humbled by the exceptional hard-work, commitment and on-going dedication to service that has been demonstrated by our NHS staff across Scotland, as we take forward our response to this pandemic.

"They have the right to know that should the worst happen we will continue to support their families and loved ones, in accordance with our NHS values and principles."