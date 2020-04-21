Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's first minister has said she is "cautiously optimistic" that the country's NHS will be able to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon said the number of people being admitted to hospital with the virus had stabilised.

There has also been a slight reduction in the number of patients requiring intensive care treatment.

Ms Sturgeon said she hoped the number of people dying would start to fall in the next couple of weeks.

But she told her daily briefing that a further 70 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus had died since yesterday - bringing the total number of deaths in Scotland under that measurement to 985.

The actual number of deaths will be higher once those suspected to have had the virus are taken into account.

Ms Sturgeon also said that:

Police now have the power to enforce social distancing rules in workplaces, but she stressed this would largely be done through "encouragement and dialogue" rather than through officers "routinely patrolling office blocks"

It would be "wrong and potentially dangerous" to lift lockdown for economic reasons alone, as coming out too soon and having to reimpose the measures after a resurgence in the virus would potentially cause even greater economic damage

The only consideration on when the lockdown should be lifted will be "what is best for Scotland", which could mean either a UK-wide easing or Scotland taking its own approach

The Scottish government has not yet taken a definite decision that schools will not reopen until after the summer.

The first minister said the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Scotland had increased by 222 to 8,672 over the past 24 hours.

But the number of people in hospital had increased by just 57, to a total of 1,866, while the number of patients in intensive care units had fallen by three to 166.

The first minister said that, while she would "urge caution" in interpreting these figures, she remains "cautiously optimistic".

Ms Sturgeon added: "While the numbers being admitted to hospital are still fluctuating on a daily basis, they do appear to be broadly stable, and secondly the numbers being admitted to intensive care are at this stage reducing.

"It is not too long ago that we were seriously worried about the potential for our hospital capacity to be overwhelmed by now.

"The fact that it is not is down to at the planning that has been done in the National Health Service, of course, but more than that it is down to the high compliance with the lockdown restrictions.

"So my thanks to all of you for helping us to ensure that the NHS has been able to cope, although the work that they do is very difficult and very challenging."

Ms Sturgeon went on to say that the nature of the virus meant there would be a "lag" between the numbers being admitted to hospital and intensive care reducing, and a fall in the number of deaths.

But she added: "I hope we will see the latter number also start to reduce in the next couple of weeks."