Debate Night will return to BBC Scotland with a 'virtual audience' as restrictions remain in place for the coronavirus outbreak.

The studio panel will face questions via video link from members of the public in living rooms around Scotland.

Presenter Stephen Jardine is inviting people to apply to take part in the political discussion programme.

He said: "Debate Night is the only place where people are regularly able to put their questions and experiences directly to Scotland's policymakers in their own words.

"Despite the restrictions in place we are determined to continue giving people the opportunity to question those in charge."

Debate Night will be set up to ensure social distancing between the panel of politicians and public figures in the studio.

The first programme on Wednesday 29 April is open to audience applications from across Scotland.

It will then go on a virtual tour of the country, with audience video links from a different area each week.

Wednesday 29 April - All Scotland

Wednesday 6 May - Glasgow

Wednesday 13 May - Orkney and Shetland

Wednesday 20 May - Aberdeenshire

Wednesday 27 May - Perth

Wednesday 3 June - Dumfries and Galloway

Wednesday 10 June - Western Highlands and Islands

Wednesday 17 June - Edinburgh and Lothians

Debate Night returns to BBC Scotland on Wednesday 29 April. Apply here to be part of the virtual audience.