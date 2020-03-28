The Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is self-isolating after he developed coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Jack is said to be experiencing "mild" symptoms, including a cough and a temperature, but had not been tested for Covid-19.

He said in a statement: "In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Mr Jack added: "In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home."

On Wednesday, Mr Jack was on the front bench in the House of Commons chamber with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Friday it was announced that Mr Johnson and the UK government's Health Secretary Matt Hancock have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are also self-isolating.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has also shown symptoms.