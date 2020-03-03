Scottish council tax 2020/21 - What is happening in your area?
Each of Scotland's 32 local authorities have been deciding their council tax for 2020/21. Councillors are able to raise bills by up to 4.84%.
|Councils
|Rate rise
|Band D rise
|New Band D bill
|Aberdeen
|Aberdeenshire
|4.84%
|£60.05
|£1,300.81
|Angus
|3%
|£35.14
|£1,206.54
|Argyll & Bute
|4.50%
|£58.90
|£1,367.73
|Borders
|4.84%
|£57.89
|£1,253.91
|Clackmannanshire
|3%
|£38
|£1,304.63
|Dumfries & Galloway
|4.84%
|£56.44
|£1,222.63
|Dundee
|East Ayrshire
|East Dunbartonshire
|3.95%
|£49.74
|£1,308.98
|East Lothian
|East Renfrewhire
|4.84%
|£59.55
|£1,289.96
|Edinburgh
|4.79%
|£61.19
|£1,338.58
|Falkirk
|4.84%
|£56.58
|£1,225.58
|Fife
|4.84%
|£59.13
|£1,280.80
|Glasgow
|4.64%
|£61.48
|£1,386.54
|Highland
|Inverclyde
|3%
|£38.79
|£1,331.84
|Midlothian
|4.84%
|£65.05
|£1,409
|Moray
|North Ayrshire
|North Lanarkshire
|4.84%
|£56.38
|£1,221.24
|Orkney
|Perth & Kinross
|Renfrewshire
|Shetland
|4.84%
|£55.69
|£1,206.33
|South Ayrshire
|South Lanarkshire
|3%
|£35.04
|£1,203.09
|Stirling
|4.84%
|£62.07
|£1,344.29
|West Dunbartonshire
|Western Isles
|4.84%
|£55.10
|£1,193.50
|West Lothian
|4.84%
|£58.93
|£1,276.42