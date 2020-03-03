Scotland politics

Scottish council tax 2020/21 - What is happening in your area?

  • 3 March 2020

Each of Scotland's 32 local authorities have been deciding their council tax for 2020/21. Councillors are able to raise bills by up to 4.84%.

CouncilsRate riseBand D riseNew Band D bill
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire4.84%£60.05£1,300.81
Angus3%£35.14£1,206.54
Argyll & Bute4.50%£58.90£1,367.73
Borders4.84%£57.89£1,253.91
Clackmannanshire3%£38£1,304.63
Dumfries & Galloway4.84%£56.44£1,222.63
Dundee
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire3.95%£49.74£1,308.98
East Lothian
East Renfrewhire4.84%£59.55£1,289.96
Edinburgh4.79%£61.19£1,338.58
Falkirk4.84%£56.58£1,225.58
Fife4.84%£59.13£1,280.80
Glasgow4.64%£61.48£1,386.54
Highland
Inverclyde3%£38.79£1,331.84
Midlothian4.84%£65.05£1,409
Moray
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire4.84%£56.38£1,221.24
Orkney
Perth & Kinross
Renfrewshire
Shetland4.84%£55.69£1,206.33
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire3%£35.04£1,203.09
Stirling4.84%£62.07£1,344.29
West Dunbartonshire
Western Isles4.84%£55.10£1,193.50
West Lothian4.84%£58.93£1,276.42
FOOTNOTE: All councils have the power to raise the basic council tax bill by up to 4.84%. This affects every band from A to H. • Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland. • The Band D figures above do not include water and sewerage charges. Therefore, the final household bill will be bigger.
Source: Scotland's local authorities