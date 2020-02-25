Former leader Lord Steel quits Liberal Democrats

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lord Steel is to retire from public life

Former Liberal Democrat leader David Steel has quit the party and the House of Lords after an inquiry said he "turned a blind eye" to claims of child abuse.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse accused Lord Steel of an "abdication of responsibility" over allegations against the late MP Cyril Smith.

The former MP and MSP said he wanted to avoid "distress" for his family and "turmoil" for his party.

