The Scottish government faces its first budget hurdle of 2020 with a stage one debate on Thursday.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has downplayed the prospect of a deal being struck before then.

As a minority government, the SNP needs help from at least one other party.

The Budget (Scotland) (No.4) Bill could continue through parliament if one party abstains allowing more talks. The final vote, by which a compromise must be reached, is next week.

In the last three years the SNP has struck a deal with the Greens before the first vote as other parties ruled themselves out.

But every party has said it would be willing to work with the government this year.

What else is happening at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - period poverty

A bill to make period products available free of charge is likely to pass its first vote after the Scottish government's U-turn last week.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon introduced the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill in a bid to tackle period poverty.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell previously told MSPs that "legislation is not required" as the government has already rolled out a scheme to provide free products.

Now the SNP will support the bill but it is expected to bring amendments to allay "significant" concerns.

Topical questions, a brief debate on "short money" and a member's debate on a campaign to end child restraint in schools are also scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

In the morning, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) will discuss its call for Scotland to "walk the talk" ahead of the climate summit in Glasgow in November.

The environment committee will discuss progress on emissions targets, land use and net-zero planning.

In addition, the health committee will be discussing the budget with the health secretary. MSPs will quiz Jeane Freeman on delayed discharge, social and primary care, and the performance of health boards following several being placed on special measures.

Wednesday - police funding

The Scottish Tories will use debate time on Wednesday to call for a "fair funding settlement" for Police Scotland.

It follows the Scottish Police Authority warning of an "unsustainable" deficit of £49m, despite being allocated an additional £37m in the budget.

Specific issues on funding for vehicles, buildings and IT infrastructure have been highlighted, and the Scottish Tories have raised concerns about the impact on police morale.

But the Scottish government has insisted the annual budget has increased, comparing this will falling police numbers in England.

Culture and education ministers are quizzed at portfolio questions ahead of this. The member's business debate is scheduled to be on the National Parent Forum but this may change following the promotion of Jenny Gilruth, who was set to lead it.

The local government committee continues its inquiry into building regulations and fire safety in the morning. MSPs will focus on difficulties of verifying whether cladding used on homes meets post-Grenfell safety standards.

Thursday - FMQs

Nicola Sturgeon will be quizzed by opposition leaders and party backbenchers at midday.

This will be followed by a member's business on Scottish war memorials.

Full committee listings will be published later, but the Social Security Committee will be looking at forecasts for welfare spending.

From April nearly all benefits to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament will have been handed over, with an estimated cost of £3.4bn in 2020/21.