Cosla said there would be cuts in every single local council if the shortfall in funding was not addressed

Scottish councils need an extra £300m of funding just to "stand still", local government body Cosla has told MSPs.

Gail Macgregor, Cosla resources spokeswoman, said councils were currently absorbing about £200m of inflationary pressure.

The body has also identified a £95m "shortfall" to its funding in the Scottish budget.

The Scottish government said its settlement provided an increase to councils in day-to-day revenue funding.

Ms Macgregor told the Local Government and Communities Committee that even if the Scottish government addressed the £95m shortfall, there would be cuts in every single Scottish council.

"To cover inflation and the shortfall - just to enable us to standstill, not to be doing anything particularly exciting in respect of development and moving forward with digital agendas or climate change agendas - we need about £300m," she said.

The councillor acknowledged to MSPs that the recent draft budget contained an increase in funding to local councils - but claimed that new Scottish government policy commitments had not been fully-funded.

She said the £95m shortfall amounted to a 1% cut to revenue budgets, with councils also having to cope with a 17% cut to capital budgets.

"We've all dealt with austerity but we're 10 years on," she said. "We know that the settlement coming from the UK government is an increase on previous years and we're simply not seeing that and we haven't even dipped into capital yet."

"Knowing that there is additional money coming to Scotland, it is mildly depressing to know that we're still very much in a cuts situation."

Cosla says that new Scottish government policy commitments are not being fully funded in their budget settlement

Earlier in the committee hearing, Cosla's acting head of resources Vicki Bibby said discussions with the Scottish government around the £95m shortfall were "ongoing".

The Scottish government said local authorities would receive £11.3bn of funding in 2020-21.

A spokesman said: "The settlement provides councils with an increase in day-to-day revenue spending of £494m, fully funds all Scottish government commitments and provides an additional £100m for social care, including a contribution of £25m to ensure all care staff are paid the living wage.

"Local authorities will again have the flexibility to increase council tax levels by up to 3% in real terms, providing up to an additional £135m to help deliver essential local services."