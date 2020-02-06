Scottish tax and spending plans to be published

Image copyright Getty Images

Efforts to tackle climate change and funding for health and education are set to be key themes of the Scottish budget.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is due to set out his tax and spending plans for the coming year at Holyrood.

The budget process has been pushed back by December's snap election and a delay to the UK government's own plans.

It comes amid newspaper allegation that Mr Mackay has been messaging a 16-year-old boy.

Speaking ahead of the budget statement, Mr Mackay said he would set out a "transformational budget, investing in the environment and the economy".

He also voiced confidence that he could win support for the budget, with the minority SNP administration requiring opposition votes to pass its plans through parliament.

Budget negotiations would normally take place over a period of months, but the constrained timetable this year means there are only four weeks between Thursday's speech and the final votes.

Mr Mackay had originally hoped to see the UK government's budget before drawing up his own, but Chancellor Sajid Javid has put his announcement back to 11 March.

This is also the date by which Scottish councils legally must set their budgets, so the Scottish finance secretary has been forced to push ahead with his plans ahead of the UK process.

The UK government insists there is nothing to prevent Mr Mackay from setting his budget in advance of Mr Javid's.

The MSP said there was "heightened uncertainty and risk" around the budget due to this, saying he had to base his plans on commitments made by the Tories during the election campaign.

He said: "The uncertainty caused by both the delay to the UK budget and the UK's exit from the EU last week is unacceptable, and has forced the Scottish government to take the exceptional decision to publish our budget ahead of the UK government's.

"I would urge the Scottish Parliament to work constructively with us and support this budget to provide much needed clarity for local authorities and our vital public services."

'Time for investment'

Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said "a great deal" of information was available to Mr Mackay, noting that the Welsh government set out its budget in December.

His party wants to see no further changes between the Scottish and UK tax regimes, extra funding for the police and drug rehabilitation services, and an uplift in council funding "at least in line with inflation".

Labour, meanwhile, is demanding free bus travel for young people, a "fair deal" for local authorities and education, and action to tackle the climate emergency.

Finance spokeswoman Rhoda Grant said the NHS, education, social care and public transport "are all in worse shape than they were when the SNP came to power", saying "it's time for investment".

The Greens called for money to be cut from "projects which increase Scotland's emissions", and instead spent on "bold and radical investments" in public transport and insulating homes.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie called for the Scottish government to drop its plans for an independence referendum "so we can all work together to achieve a budget that's sustainable for Scotland".