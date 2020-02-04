SNP MPs blocked from 'English-only' NHS vote

Image copyright Pete Wishart Image caption The SNP group staged a protest inside the Commons

SNP MPS have been blocked in their bid to vote on an "English-only" bill about the NHS.

The party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the draft law would have spending consequences for Scotland.

In response, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said the attempt to vote on the NHS Funding bill was a "stunt" to "manufacture grievance".

The bill is deemed to only apply to England under the English votes for English laws (Evel) convention.

It means it cannot be voted on by MPs from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

SNP MP Pete Wishart tweeted a picture of the group holding See no Evel, Hear no Evel and Speak no Evel signs.

Mr Wishart - who chairs the Scottish affairs select committee - said: "Today we are witnesses a huge ramping up of English Votes for English Laws (Evel).

"Their NHS funding bill will have impacts on Barnett Consequentials in Scotland, affecting health spending here, yet we can not move any amendment or vote on any tabled. An absolute disgrace."