Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out in a block of flats in Leith Walk

Firefighters rescued 11 people from a block of flats in Edinburgh, following an early morning blaze.

Crews were called to the scene in Leith Walk after the alarm was raised at about 01:10.

People were helped from the building by ladder after heavy smoke blocked the common stairwell.

Seven women and two men were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation at the scene, and two other men were taken to hospital.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene at 03:35.