Image copyright Getty Images

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm at an industrial unit in Glasgow and identified three potential victims of human trafficking.

Specialist officers discovered the "large-scale" cultivation in Swanston Street on Friday.

Three south east Asian men, believed to be Vietnamese and possible human trafficking victims, were inside.

Two men aged 41 and 34 have been arrested and are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The discovery of the cannabis farm followed the recovery of cannabis, ecstasy, amphetamine and cocaine worth around £270,000 during raids on two properties in Dinart Street.

The drugs and the cannabis farm are thought to be linked.

Det Insp Steven Elliot said: "As a result of an intelligence-led investigation a significant amount of drugs have been seized and removed from circulation and will not make it to our streets.

"Criminal behaviour like this spreads harm and misery and we are committed to detecting and disrupting those intent on bringing drugs to Glasgow and enforcing that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

"I would also like to reassure the public that the three men, believed to be potential victims of human trafficking, are being provided with support and advice while inquires are carried out."