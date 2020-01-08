MSPs set to reject UK Brexit legislation

Image copyright PA

MSPs are set to reject UK Brexit legislation in a debate at Holyrood.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill - which will take the UK out of the EU - is currently passing through Westminster, and is also set to be debated by MSPs.

The Scottish government has opposed putting the bill forward for a formal devolved consent vote at Holyrood.

Mike Russell said MSPs should reject the bill and "respect the clear and consistent majority opposition to Scotland leaving the EU".

The constitutional relations secretary has put forward a motion stressing that "people in Scotland voted Remain and for remain parties at the UK general election", and saying Holyrood "does not consent" to the Brexit legislation.

This looks certain to pass, with the Greens saying there is "no way" they can back the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

The Scottish government has long refused to put forward Brexit legislation for consent votes at Holyrood, after the original EU Withdrawal Act passed into law despite opposition from MSPs.

Members will instead debate a memorandum detailing the Scottish government's opposition to the legislation, which states that "the best option for the UK as a whole, and for Scotland, is to remain in the EU, as voted for by the people of Scotland".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Russell will lead a debate at Holyrood

Ahead of the debate, Mr Russell said: "We have a duty to explicitly reject consent to this bill in order to respect the clear and consistent majority opposition to Scotland leaving the EU.

"Scotland's views on Brexit have been ignored throughout this process - a demonstration of why we believe Scotland has a right to choose its own future."

The Scottish Conservatives are the only party which has consistently backed Brexit legislation at Holyrood, with Labour and the Lib Dems both opposing the previous Withdrawal Bill.

Interim Tory leader Jackson Carlaw has said "the whole United Kingdom together will be leaving the European Union" in 2020, urging the Scottish government to "work constructively" with UK counterparts on preparations for exit.

'Undermining this process'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also stressed that "the United Kingdom will leave the EU whole and entire", saying his government will "strengthen our united kingdom".

A UK government spokesman said Mr Johnson's "great deal... works for the whole of the UK".

He added: "It is disappointing the Scottish government has so far refused to recommend legislative consent and are instead undermining this process to signal their opposition to Brexit.

"We have worked with them throughout the Brexit process and we will continue to do so."

Scottish and UK ministers are set to meet for Brexit talks at a Joint Ministerial Council summit in London on Thursday.

Mr Russell is also due to give evidence to Holyrood's constitution committee on Wednesday morning.