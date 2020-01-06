Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government says it cannot support a bill which would result in "significant damage" to Scotland

The stage is being set for a fresh battle over Brexit this week.

The Scottish government has recommended MSPs do not consent to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

Scotland's Brexit Secretary Mike Russell will discuss this position with the constitution committee on Wednesday morning.

Then MSPs are expected to debate the bill later that afternoon, with precise timings yet to be confirmed.

The WAB would see Boris Johnson's deal with the EU put into UK law and is to be concluded at Westminster on a fast-track timetable by Thursday.

But the Scottish government has said this agreement would be "damaging to Scotland's interests", with specific concerns about creating a competitive disadvantage to Northern Ireland.

Since the Scottish Parliament remains overwhelmingly pro-EU, it is likely MSPs will vote to refuse consent to the WAB.

What else is happening at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - empty homes

Image caption More than 3% of Scotland's 2.62 million dwellings are empty

The local government committee has urged the Scottish government to introduce compulsory sales orders to reduce the number of empty homes.

MSPs will debate the committee's report on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 3% of Scotland's housing stick is currently empty and the committee highlighted public support for bringing such properties back into use.

Other recommendations include employing empty homes officers, reviewing the use of council tax and better mapping of empty homes in Scotland.

After this debate, SNP MSP Tom Arthur will highlight the Levern Valley Defibrillator Community Partnership.

In the morning, the Justice Committee will continue its consideration of the Children Bill.

This proposed legislation aims to improve the experience of children involved in family courts, including better regulation of child contact centres.

MSPs will hear from children's and domestic abuse charities.

Wednesday - gypsy/travellers

While the timing of the WAB debate is yet to be confirmed, MSPs are currently scheduled to debate improving the lives of Gypsy/Travellers.

A £3m action plan to tackle the discrimination and challenges faced by the community was launched in October.

A report published in 2018 found a failure by some local authorities to provide sites for travelling people which meet government standards.

A lunchtime member's debate will be led by Tory MSP Miles Briggs on place of death, while the evening debate will be on women, peace and security led by SNP MSP Emma Harper.

In the morning the local government committee will consider the provision of free period products with Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell and council finance with the Accounts Commission.

Thursday - police DNA samples

Image caption The bill aims to regulate how DNA samples and fingerprints are stored and retained

Proposals to create an independent commissioner to improve police handling of biometric data will be considered on Thursday afternoon.

This includes storage, use and disposal of DNA, fingerprints and facial images.

DNA samples are the very essence of personal data yet there is no code of practice for the police and justice agencies, who rely on the information it contains to help them fight crime.

Nicola Sturgeon will be quizzed at the first First Minister's Questions on 2020 from noon, to be followed by Tory MSP Maurice Corrie celebrating the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.