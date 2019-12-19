Ex-MP Natalie McGarry has embezzlement conviction quashed
- 19 December 2019
Former MP Natalie McGarry has had her conviction for embezzlement quashed after judges ruled she had suffered a miscarriage of justice.
Ms McGarry burst into tears at the appeal court in Edinburgh after the ruling was announced. She now faces a retrial.
In June the former SNP Glasgow East MP was jailed for 18 months for embezzling £25,000 from pro-independence groups but was freed on bail after lodging an appeal.