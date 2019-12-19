Image copyright PA Image caption Natalie McGarry was jailed for 18 months but then released pending an appeal

Former MP Natalie McGarry has had her conviction for embezzlement quashed after judges ruled she had suffered a miscarriage of justice.

Ms McGarry burst into tears at the appeal court in Edinburgh after the ruling was announced. She now faces a retrial.

In June the former SNP Glasgow East MP was jailed for 18 months for embezzling £25,000 from pro-independence groups but was freed on bail after lodging an appeal.