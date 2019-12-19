Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon wants to put the question of independence back to Scottish voters next year

Scotland's first minister is to claim that the case for a new independence referendum is now "unarguable" in the wake of last week's general election.

Nicola Sturgeon, whose SNP won 48 of the 59 seats in Scotland, will publish a document laying out a "detailed case" for indyref2.

And she will call on the UK government to transfer powers to Holyrood that would ensure any vote was legal.

The UK government remains opposed to holding another referendum.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued that the result of the independence referendum in 2014 - when voters backed remaining in the UK by 55% to 45% - should be respected.

Ms Sturgeon wants to hold another referendum in the second half of 2020, and believes the election result has made the case for this "overwhelmingly clear".

The pro-independence SNP won a landslide in Scotland, while the Conservatives lost seven of their 13 seats north of the border despite winning a big majority across the UK as a whole.

Ms Sturgeon, the SNP leader, will publish a new paper on Thursday morning titled Scotland's Right to Choose, which will argue that "consensus is growing by the day" in Scotland for a second referendum, and that there is a "clear mandate for this nation to choose its own future".

She will also call on the UK government to drop its opposition and agree to grant a so-called section 30 order to put the legality of any referendum beyond doubt - as happened ahead of the 2014 referendum.

Ms Sturgeon wants Boris Johnson to agree to hold a new referendum - but the prime minister "remains opposed"

The first minister will say: "The demand for this country to have the right to determine its own path comes not just from me as first minister - it flows from the people of Scotland and the verdict they delivered last week.

"The Scottish government believes that right should be exercised free from the threat of legal challenge. We understand that a referendum must be accepted as legitimate, here in Scotland and the UK, as well as in the EU and the wider international community.

"Today I urge people in Scotland to rally round the case for Scotland's right to choose - our right to self-determination."

It comes on the same day as the devolved Scottish Parliament is expected to pass legislation that could help pave the way to a referendum.

The bill is expected to pass on Thursday afternoon with the backing of the SNP and Scottish Greens, although Holyrood's three pro-union parties - the Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems - are expected to vote against it.

While the opinion polls have narrowed in recent months, they still generally give a slender lead to the pro-UK side.

And the UK government has promised to include commitments aimed at strengthening the union when it outlines its plans for the future in a Queen's Speech at Westminster later on Thursday.

A series of pro-independence rallies have been held across Scotland in recent months

The Conservative election campaign in Scotland was centred on opposition to independence and a referendum, and the prime minister has since told Ms Sturgeon that he "remains opposed" to a new vote.

The UK government's Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, claimed earlier this week that people in Scotland were "fed up with constant division and uncertainty".

And he again pledged that the government "will not support the first minister's plans for another unwanted referendum on separation".

Mr Jack added: "We want 2020 to be a year of growth and opportunity for Scotland and the whole of the United Kingdom - not more political wrangling and wasteful debate.

"We will unleash the potential of every part of the UK and focus on the issues that matter - boosting jobs and helping with the cost of living.

"Remaining part of a strong United Kingdom is worth more than £10bn in public spending in Scotland each year, and through the latest spending round Scotland will receive a further £1.2bn cash boost."