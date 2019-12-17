Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Mr Ross was previously an MSP for the Highlands and Islands

Scottish Conservative MP Douglas Ross has been appointed as a UK government minister for Scotland.

Mr Ross, who was re-elected on Thursday as the MP for Moray, will replace Colin Clark at the Scotland Office after he lost his seat.

Mr Ross will now take up the unpaid roles of Parliamentary under secretary of state at the Scotland Office and serve as a government whip.

The MP backed Brexit in the last Parliament.

Mr Ross, who is also a football official, said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the Secretary of State for Scotland as we strengthen Scotland's place in the UK and deliver on our commitment to leave the EU at the end of next month."

"The UK government is firmly focused on bringing the whole of the United Kingdom together.

"We are determined to show how the UK works for Scotland."

Last night the Prime Minister asked me to join the government as a Minister at @UKGovScotland . I'm delighted to be joining the @ScotSecofState Alister Jack and the great team at the Scotland Office. Straight to work on the red box as well! pic.twitter.com/x8k0O1vAxI — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) December 17, 2019

He added: "This includes driving forward our transformative investment of more than £1.4bn in Scottish city and growth deals and progressing the UK industrial strategy."

He added: "We'll ensure Brexit works for Scotland and all parts of the UK.

"It will mean great new opportunities for our fishing industry and coastal communities, it will allow us to tailor better support for our farmers and our exporters will benefit from new global trade deals."

"We are also committed to building a better world for future generations and are ramping up our efforts to deliver a successful COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

"I'm honoured and excited to be entering government at such an important time."