Image copyright Getty Images Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will tell MSPs there is growing support for an independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon will warn of the "new danger" posed by Boris Johnson's government when she makes a statement at Holyrood later.

She will urge those who oppose the Tories to "come together" in pressing for another independence referendum.

This week the Scottish government will publish the "democratic case" for the transfer of power to hold such a vote.

UK ministers are opposed to such a move and have said the 2014 vote should be "respected".

On the day of his election victory Mr Johnson told Ms Sturgeon he had an "unwavering commitment" to the union, while at the weekend Michael Gove insisted there was "absolutely" no prospect of a referendum in the next five years.

But the the first minister has described the election result in Scotland, which saw her party secure 48 of 59 Westminster seats, as a "watershed moment".

Labour's poor performance has also prompted a number of Scottish Labour figures to question the party's opposition to a second independence referendum.

'Democratic principle'

Ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary statement, Ms Sturgeon said: "People were faced with a clear and distinct choice, and they made their verdict clear - they have rejected a Tory government, said no to Brexit and endorsed the proposition that they should be given a say on their own future.

"That position is increasingly winning support from across the political spectrum, including from senior and prominent members of the Scottish Labour Party, who may not yet back independence but who recognise the fundamental democratic principle which is now at stake."

The first minister said the Conservative's general election victory in 1992 paved the way for devolution as the Tory government had no mandate in Scotland.

She said MSPs had a duty to "protect the values" people voted for.

She added: "This new wave of Brexiteer Tories, with a mission to reshape Scotland and the UK in their right-wing image, presents a new danger - one that very few would have predicted at the dawn of devolution.

"So I hope in the coming days and weeks we will see a similar coming together around the idea of Scotland's right to choose."

Pro-union group Scotland in Union said another referendum would be divisive, and the matter had been settled in 2014.

Chief executive Pamela Nash, a former Labour MP, said: "The majority of people of Scotland also chose pro-UK parties at last week's general election.

"And barely a quarter of Scots would choose to hold a divisive second independence referendum next year, according to the opinion polls.

"Scotland deserves better than a nationalist government obsessed with creating division between families, friends and communities."