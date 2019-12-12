Lib Dems casting doubt on the exit poll

Brian Taylor gives his analysis of the 2019 general election in Scotland as the results unfold.

23:07

The Lib Dems are casting big doubt on the exit poll. They say it does not reflect their experience in key seats. Remember those caveats.

22:43

Image copyright PA Media

Plan B in action for the SNP. If they have failed to lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street, they will now argue that Scotland's distinctive standpoint must be respected. Not least with a referendum on independence - that point made by Angus Robertson, former SNP Westminster leader.

22:40

Douglas Alexander, former Labour Foreign Secretary, says Corbynism has been tested to destruction. Ambiguity the road to ruin.

22:30

The Exit Poll for Scotland suggests that the Liberal Democrats would lose their Scottish seats - including Jo Swinson's in East Dunbartonshire. Ming Campbell reckons that's wrong.

Caveats, caveats. This exit poll is beyond trend for the opinion polls of the campaign, increasing the Tory lead. It also goes beyond the percentage allocated to the SNP in the few Scottish polls.

And there's more. The last couple of exit polls have been pretty accurate. But others have not, including 1992 (I still bear the scars).

And more again. Around three quarters of Scottish seats are marginal - some highly marginal, some three-way marginal. Difficult to drill down from one poll to individual seats. Keep watching!!!

If this poll is correct - IF - then Labour would require a rethink. Is it about Leave voters asserting their view in England, against Labour's relative vacillation? Or is it about the leader? To underline, let's await more figures.

22:20

Image copyright PA Media

Astonishing exit poll as it affects the UK - and Scotland.

Ruth Davidson said in advance she'd skinny dip in Loch Ness if the SNP won 50 seats. Stand by Nessie.

Our exit poll reckons 55 for the SNP - almost back to the apex of 2015.

If this poll is correct - IF - then stand by for three big elements. Brexit will happen. Labour will rethink. And the SNP will exercise plan B. They will argue that Scotland's voting pattern is again being overturned.