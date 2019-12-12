Scotland politics

Astonishing exit poll

  • 12 December 2019

22:20

Astonishing exit poll as it affects the UK - and Scotland.

Ruth Davidson said in advance she'd skinny dip in Loch Ness if the SNP won 50 seats. Stand by Nessie.

Our exit poll reckons 55 for the SNP - almost back to the apex of 2015.

If this poll is correct - IF - then stand by for three big elements. Brexit will happen. Labour will rethink. And the SNP will exercise plan B. They will argue that Scotland's voting pattern is again being over-turned.