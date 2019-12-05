Image caption Susan Deacon was a Labour MSP for two terms, and served as health minister

Professor Susan Deacon has resigned as chair of the Scottish Police Authority.

In her resignation letter, she said she believed "accountability arrangements for policing in Scotland are fundamentally flawed".

Ms Deacon was Labour MSP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh from 1999 to 2007 and served as Scottish health minister.

When she was appointed in 2017, Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said she would "bring a fresh perspective to the governance of Scottish policing".