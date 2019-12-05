Scottish Police Authority chief Susan Deacon resigns
- 5 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Professor Susan Deacon has resigned as chair of the Scottish Police Authority.
In her resignation letter, she said she believed "accountability arrangements for policing in Scotland are fundamentally flawed".
Ms Deacon was Labour MSP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh from 1999 to 2007 and served as Scottish health minister.
When she was appointed in 2017, Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said she would "bring a fresh perspective to the governance of Scottish policing".